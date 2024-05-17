MINISFORUM MS-01 Intel i9-13900H Mini PC vs GTR7 UM790 Pro AMD Ryzen 7940HS REVIEW #wisebuyreviews

https://amzn.to/3Wz98iU for MS-01 with i9-13900h and for https://amzn.to/3JTmEq3 Intel Arc A310 Eco by Sparkle Video card that fits
https://amzn.to/4bOuayL for GTR-7 Pro Ryzen 9 7940HS
https://amzn.to/4a87TKQ for Minisforum Ryzen 9 7940HS UM790 Pro
(affiliate links)
On Their Website
https://store.minisforum.com/products/minisforum-ms-01
Intel i9-13900h with 10 gigabit Firber Optic Networking discussion vs Beelink GTR 7 Pro with the 7940HS Ryzen processor
The MS-01 features a high-performance Intel 13th generation i9 CPU, offering excellent expandability with support for up to 24TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with four network ports, enabling efficient data transfer. The efficient cooling design ensures optimal performance, meeting the needs of professional users in fields such as engineering, design, and programming.
BRIGHTEON VERSION
https://www.brighteon.com/ac215d87-32e9-457d-bce9-c1ead98c3bc6
YOUTUBE VERSION
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.