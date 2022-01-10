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Triple jabbed journalist collapses live on air and is taken to hospital
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526 views • January 10, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have an interesting video to share to show that these experimental jabs are dangerous
Here is link to original video https://www.brighteon.com/e8e72e28-59fa-496e-bbd3-ce25489b866b
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance and avoid the death jabs
Here is link to original video https://www.brighteon.com/e8e72e28-59fa-496e-bbd3-ce25489b866b
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance and avoid the death jabs
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