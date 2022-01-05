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TRIPLE JABBED JOURNALIST COLLAPSES ON AIR FROM CARDIAC ARREST
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742 views • January 05, 2022
Brazillian Journalist collapses live on air, has 5 cardiac arrests on way to ICU, after he tweeted that 'Vaccines Save Lives'.
Original video had this description: Journalist Rafael Silva, 36 years old, from TV Alterosa, fainted live while he was presenting the news program "Alterosa alert", this Monday. He was quickly rescued and taken to the hospital, where he is now in the ICU. On the way, he still suffered five cardiac arrests.
Original video had this description: Journalist Rafael Silva, 36 years old, from TV Alterosa, fainted live while he was presenting the news program "Alterosa alert", this Monday. He was quickly rescued and taken to the hospital, where he is now in the ICU. On the way, he still suffered five cardiac arrests.
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