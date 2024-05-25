P.1 LUCIFERIAN (pseudo) OVERCONTROL: Wake up, SATANISTS! Not one of you has the WHOLE BIG EVIL PICTURE, and Lucifer HATES YOU TOO MVI_1005

The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity, because humanity is God’s creation and joy. Even the benighted Satanists are on Lucifer’s chopping block, even if they are the last he plans to destroy. FOOLS! The Luciferian method is age-old: exploiting humanity’s base nature, through the seven deadly sins, being Pride, Greed, Wrath, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, and Sloth.

