P.2 LUCIFERIAN (pseudo) OVERCONTROL: Exploiting humans’ Base Nature, the 7 DEADLY SINS of the WEAK and the WICKED; Satanists, Lucifer HATES YOU TOO MVI_1006-8merged

The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity, because humanity is God’s creation and joy. Even the benighted Satanists are on Lucifer’s chopping block, even if they are the last he plans to destroy. FOOLS! The Luciferian method is age-old: exploiting humanity’s base nature, through the seven deadly sins, being Pride, Greed, Wrath, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, and Sloth, keeping or diverting our attention away from God.
