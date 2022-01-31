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Anti Christ Checklist
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139 views • January 31, 2022
video by Jonathan Kleck.
Barack Obama is the Anti Christ in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.
Obama is running the USA as his third term, and Biden is his puppet.
Obama is behind the covid nonsense. They need to inject graphene into people so the coming "mark of the beast" will work. See this video: https://www.brighteon.com/ca8de0a4-9aa8-4230-a271-04fc9a026956
Barack Obama is the Anti Christ in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.
Obama is running the USA as his third term, and Biden is his puppet.
Obama is behind the covid nonsense. They need to inject graphene into people so the coming "mark of the beast" will work. See this video: https://www.brighteon.com/ca8de0a4-9aa8-4230-a271-04fc9a026956
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