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Charlotte Iserbyt - The Secret Yale Order
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28 views • January 05, 2020
Uploaded on January 5 2020 - Infowars archive material from July 11 2011
Charlotte Iserbyt breaks down the history of this secret order and reveals just how big this elite club at Yale really is and how much political power they have wield over the past 180 years. See also: Charlotte Iserbyt - The Miseducation (Or Re-education) Of America: https://www.brighteon.com/7ab17800-c8d2-49e5-aca3-931ec69f76f7
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Charlotte Iserbyt breaks down the history of this secret order and reveals just how big this elite club at Yale really is and how much political power they have wield over the past 180 years. See also: Charlotte Iserbyt - The Miseducation (Or Re-education) Of America: https://www.brighteon.com/7ab17800-c8d2-49e5-aca3-931ec69f76f7
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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