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Charlotte Iserbyt - The Miseducation (Or Re-education) Of America
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31 views • January 05, 2020
Uploaded on January 5 2020 - Infowars archive material from May 23 2011
Charlotte Thompson Iserbyt served as the head of policy at the Department of Education during the first administration of Ronald Reagan. While working there she discovered a long term strategic plan by the tax exempt foundations to transform America from a nation of rugged individualists and problem solvers to a country of servile, brainwashed minions who simply regurgitate whatever they're told. See also: Charlotte Iserbyt - The Secret Yale Order: https://www.brighteon.com/ab3e34e1-fea2-4607-9ab5-3c7d0aa6ad65
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alex jonesinfowarsmindtaxdestructionfoundationre-educationbrainwashplandepartmentscientificronald reaganminionwesternexemptthompsonreeducationservitudecharlotte iserbytmiseducationindividualistproblem solverservile
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