The Deep State: Tucker Drops A Bombshell
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago |

Tucker Carlson dropped an absolute bombshell last night.

Is Tw!tter one big government intelligence-gathering operation?

In this episode, I address the evidence that this may be true.


Dan Bongino Show Clips | 14 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v20t2lg-tucker-carlson-dropped-absolute-bombshell-on-deep-state-last-night.html


Full episode: The Dan Bongino Show (Episode 1914)

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcorruptionsocial mediacollusiondeep statebig techmind controlpropagandatucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterelection riggingdan bonginoelection interferencefreedom of speechshadow banespionageblacklistsubversionthought controlelection fraudsuppressionintelligence gathering

