Intel Tool

Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Tw!tter’s Upper Ranks Were Loaded With Spies

* Tech companies should be staffed by engineers.

* Why were intel veterans in its top ranks?

* FBI agents may still be working there.

* It was functioning as an arm of the CIA, FBI.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2022

