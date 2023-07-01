Fall of the Cabal Part 1 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (1)
Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
Beginning the search for the Truth, left & right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon...
English spoken Part 1 of 10
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Scott Buckley and Serge Narcissoff
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWCEnegjL5Hl/
