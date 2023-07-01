Fall of the Cabal Part 2 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (2)
Part 2: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
About the Q-phenomenon, the battle for world dominance, shadow governments, the 1%, the power of the banks, the Rothchilds, the Rockefellers, and George Soros…
English spoken Part 2 of 10
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Myuu, Foxwinter and Alexander Nakarada
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSRhh1rMRa3V/
