Comfort From Psalms for the Faithful - Psalm 119

How many of our so-called "Christian" leaders are setting a good example? Shouldn't these leaders be the ones who are out in the forefront of understanding things like biblical purity, repentance, and reforms? ...and are their flocks living examples of just how elitist-compromised those leaders really are?





This is the video that many compromised preachers and their flocks are not going to want to see, as those of us who see the real truth of the Scriptures are awakening and passing them up in spiritual wisdom, faith, and confidence, leaving them and their loyally compromised flocks far behind in our time's re-awakening excitement!





When we see someone who swears that their compromised preacher is very sincere, and they do not want to listen to you, even shutting you out, we can easily see that as a reflection of what is really being taught and tragically accepted as permissible sin in those churches.





On the other hand, those rare "few there be that have found it" among us, are praying for those of you who are not yet aware of just how badly such compromising leaders have taken some of you down a hopeless road in their consensus-driven teachings. Please share this one and help your loved ones think harder. There is true comfort in knowing that you are aligned with the RIGHT King, alleluiah?





Blessings to all who serve YHWH without Caesar's various covenants that might jurisdictionally, lawfully, and thereby fatally stand between YHWH and yourself when these days are over,





His law is the end of all consensus and man-centered exemptions. Remember: Few there be that find it.

My heart and prayers for all of you, should you be in the stands or on the tarmac with us,

