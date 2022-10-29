In the Stands With Caesar

Uploaded as an appetizer for the next upcoming video, this one is sure to upset the 501c3 preachers (if for no other reason, see very end 🤭).

Knowing that there has been ample time for the government-appeasing church leaders to have allowed the Holy Spirit to tell them the deception they are tied in to with their government covenants (so long as they were willing to hear and heed such things) we have shown more in both this video and the upcoming video as to why these church leaders are making it very hard for us to believe that they " don't get it yet", (playing dumb) whereby its hard to not see that they are actually helping the other side. Let us know what you think in the comments.



