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General Thomas McInerney: "Comey Sold Hammer & Scorecard to China"
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317 views • January 09, 2021
Obama & the Ministry of Italy Altered Voting systems via Private Military Contractors & Satellites in Space https://www.brighteon.com/287fc5a1-fd89-47ff-9675-7745000c714e
'Senior IT Expert at Global Defense Contractor Testifies in Italian Federal Court; He and Others Switched Votes throughout America in the U.S. Presidential Race' https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
Click Here to read the Affidavit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RQMxmbW8ujZmfTUl2D1jXWS996ZgmoHo/view
Click here for related info: 'Conte, Leonardo SpA and the U.S.
Embassy behind the Election Data
Switch fraud to take out Trump' https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yNnkTEuiDkrqnLa-rHEQKcBBIziNIlAn/view
'Senior IT Expert at Global Defense Contractor Testifies in Italian Federal Court; He and Others Switched Votes throughout America in the U.S. Presidential Race' https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
Click Here to read the Affidavit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RQMxmbW8ujZmfTUl2D1jXWS996ZgmoHo/view
Click here for related info: 'Conte, Leonardo SpA and the U.S.
Embassy behind the Election Data
Switch fraud to take out Trump' https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yNnkTEuiDkrqnLa-rHEQKcBBIziNIlAn/view
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