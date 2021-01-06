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Obama & Ministry of Italy Altered Voting systems via Private Military Contractors & Satellites in Space
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714 views • January 06, 2021
The theft of the election was orchestrated by Stephan Serafini, a 20-year foreign service officer. Stephan coordinated with General Claudio Graziano, a board member of Leonardo. Italian intelligence provided us with documents, calls, & photos of CIA agents involved. #Italygate
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