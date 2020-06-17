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WILL YOU SUBMIT TO THE "NEW NORMAL"? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
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45 views • June 17, 2020
In this video, RG talks about how the False Flag Event involving George Floyd is being pushed by George Soros and his BLM and ANTIFA Movements. The event looks very similar to the Trayvon Martin debacle. Yes, Police Brutality is terrible, and policing in America needs to be completely changed from Order Followers that protect Government and Politicians, to Peace Officers that actually protect people from Government abuses and Politicians with their UNLAWFUL CODES incorrectly being called laws, and protect the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Instead of disarming America, we should go back to training Firearms Use and Safety in High Schools like they did for most of American history. The problem isn't White's in America, the problem is the Zionist Jews that run Government, Science, Media, Historical Records, Big Pharma, Military, Law Enforcement, Banking, the IRS, the Federal Reserve, and so much more. If Whites are the problem, THEN IT IS THE OTHER WHITES THAT SAY THEY ARE GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE, and call all other Whites GOYIM. Wake Up people, we all have the same enemy, and we still aren't attacking the REAL ENEMY of MANKIND. If people do not wake up very quickly, we will be so deep into the New World Order that NOBODY WILL EVER BE FREE AGAIN. Never forget, life is precious and ALL LIVES MATTER!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Really Graceful
https://www.reallygraceful.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Really Graceful
https://www.reallygraceful.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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