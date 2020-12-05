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Ex parte Milligan-US Supreme Court ruling on martial law
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167 views • December 05, 2020
Ex parte Milligan
Read by Charlie White
Ex parte Milligan, 71 U.S. (4 Wall.) 2 (1866), was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court that ruled the application of military tribunals to citizens when civilian courts are still operating as unconstitutional.
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One Page Brief- This is a template for the other states.
https://www.brighteon.com/0fb6b358-9be5-42c9-89be-a77736ed9caa
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
www.orsja.org
Read by Charlie White
Ex parte Milligan, 71 U.S. (4 Wall.) 2 (1866), was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court that ruled the application of military tribunals to citizens when civilian courts are still operating as unconstitutional.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One Page Brief- This is a template for the other states.
https://www.brighteon.com/0fb6b358-9be5-42c9-89be-a77736ed9caa
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
www.orsja.org
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