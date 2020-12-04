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One Page Brief- This is a template for the other states.
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44 views • December 04, 2020
One Page Brief
This is a template for the other states.
All power is inherent in the people.
By Ron Vrooman
Read by Charlie White
Ex parte Milligan
https://www.brighteon.com/aa7332ba-88bb-4229-86d2-96b0695cc0ee
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
www.orsja.org
This is a template for the other states.
All power is inherent in the people.
By Ron Vrooman
Read by Charlie White
Ex parte Milligan
https://www.brighteon.com/aa7332ba-88bb-4229-86d2-96b0695cc0ee
Contact to join the Grand Jury:
Ron Vrooman
RonVrooman@[email protected]
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
www.orsja.org
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