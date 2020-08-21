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Liberté liberté chérie ! La santé est l'excuse de la pire des dictatures - Maître Brusa
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1 view • August 21, 2020
Sommes-nous possédés par l’Etat ? Santé et esclavage ! Maître Brusa
19 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnhCTB1LAA8
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
Et cf. l'interview du Pr Raoult : https://www.brighteon.com/bc506d51-6165-4dd5-bccf-9d9ffa1f18dc
« Je suis pour que l'on soigne les gens avec ce que nous connaissons.
Il n'y a plus d'épidémie, par conséquent il n'y a pas besoin de vaccin. »
19 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnhCTB1LAA8
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
Et cf. l'interview du Pr Raoult : https://www.brighteon.com/bc506d51-6165-4dd5-bccf-9d9ffa1f18dc
« Je suis pour que l'on soigne les gens avec ce que nous connaissons.
Il n'y a plus d'épidémie, par conséquent il n'y a pas besoin de vaccin. »
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