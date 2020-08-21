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Liberté liberté chérie ! La santé est l'excuse de la pire des dictatures - Maître Brusa
luciole
luciole
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1 view • August 21, 2020
Sommes-nous possédés par l’Etat ? Santé et esclavage ! Maître Brusa

19 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnhCTB1LAA8
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ

Et cf. l'interview du Pr Raoult : https://www.brighteon.com/bc506d51-6165-4dd5-bccf-9d9ffa1f18dc

« Je suis pour que l'on soigne les gens avec ce que nous connaissons.
Il n'y a plus d'épidémie, par conséquent il n'y a pas besoin de vaccin. »
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dictaturelibertevaccincovid19masques
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy