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Pr Didier Raoult Invité à CNEWS - 19 août 2020 (entretien intégral de 58 minutes) - « En 2017 la grippe a tué plus que le covid cette année. »
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9 views • August 19, 2020
19 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgCtc2IMcbo&;feature=emb_rel_pause
bricefunk1 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHNAKgTohuurb490iT3uTQ
« En 2017 la grippe a tué plus que le covid cette année. »
bricefunk1 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHNAKgTohuurb490iT3uTQ
« En 2017 la grippe a tué plus que le covid cette année. »
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