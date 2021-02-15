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( V 62) Modern Medicine, Show me the Money (Cancer cures & Big Pharma corruption & the 5G Superbowl show)
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207 views • February 15, 2021
Shaking my Head Productions https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwcYST2u4HKy/ also show the Dangers of 5G (which can be set at safe frequencies but which was originally designed by the Militray for crowd dispersion) THE 5TH WAVE AT THE SUPER BOWL EXAMINED https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fu0vRf2usAjm/ It can be ued for good or for bad
(Video 5 ) Cancer The Forbidden Cures! https://www.brighteon.com/16f5bf4e-ea04-470e-999b-66ec532324f7
(Video 6) Take Your Pills _ Official Trailer https://www.brighteon.com/e389a750-1119-490f-929c-ee48ab349cf4
(Video 47) Big Pharma Big Money - Documentary On Big Pharmaceutical Companies Corruption + 7 Vids
(Video 5 ) Cancer The Forbidden Cures! https://www.brighteon.com/16f5bf4e-ea04-470e-999b-66ec532324f7
(Video 6) Take Your Pills _ Official Trailer https://www.brighteon.com/e389a750-1119-490f-929c-ee48ab349cf4
(Video 47) Big Pharma Big Money - Documentary On Big Pharmaceutical Companies Corruption + 7 Vids
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