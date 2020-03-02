© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Video 5 ) Cancer The Forbidden Cures!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • March 02, 2020
(Video 4 is Hoxsey: How Healing Becomes a Crime (1988) Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS_1QmrX7lo )
The alleged cancer cures presented in the excellent documentary "Cancer: The Forbidden Cures" are well worth exploring. Though not yet proven under rigorous scientific protocols which are very expensive, there is no doubt that thousands of people doctors had sent home to die were cured after taking the cancer treatments presented in this engaging documentary. If you or someone you know is dealing with cancer, this essay and film provide a wealth of invaluable information on negotiating the daunting labyrinth of cancer treatment.
Regardless of the efficacy of the potential cancer cures presented in this documentary, the fact that top medical officials undeniably suppressed these treatments is enough to warrant attention. The fact that big money was offered to buy the rights to the some of these controversial cancer cures also attests to their value. And the fact that so many people sent home to die by the medical establishment now are alive and swear by these treatments also suggests at least some value.
PH levels from Acid to high Alkaline (with herbs, greens and baking soda without aluminium with blackstrap molasses) are effective.
The alleged cancer cures presented in the excellent documentary "Cancer: The Forbidden Cures" are well worth exploring. Though not yet proven under rigorous scientific protocols which are very expensive, there is no doubt that thousands of people doctors had sent home to die were cured after taking the cancer treatments presented in this engaging documentary. If you or someone you know is dealing with cancer, this essay and film provide a wealth of invaluable information on negotiating the daunting labyrinth of cancer treatment.
Regardless of the efficacy of the potential cancer cures presented in this documentary, the fact that top medical officials undeniably suppressed these treatments is enough to warrant attention. The fact that big money was offered to buy the rights to the some of these controversial cancer cures also attests to their value. And the fact that so many people sent home to die by the medical establishment now are alive and swear by these treatments also suggests at least some value.
PH levels from Acid to high Alkaline (with herbs, greens and baking soda without aluminium with blackstrap molasses) are effective.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.