P.2 My Madeira vine is SMOTHERING MY BAMBOO, and I LIKE IT! Making another run for it, BUT SNAPPED BY STRONG EASTERLIES, Perth, Western Australia MVI_6889,929merged

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aa4c591d-16c2-4a09-8b93-dc490537359c Only a few years back I got Madeira vine in my yard from some of my father-in-law’s pots that came here when he moved into aged care. It’s taken me a while, but over the past 2 to 3 years, I’ve been using it to my garden’s benefit, as it is a fast provider of shade in the warmer growing months.

