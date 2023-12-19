Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 My Madeira vine is SMOTHERING MY BAMBOO, and I LIKE IT! Making another run for it, BUT SNAPPED BY STRONG EASTERLIES, Perth, Western Australia MVI_6889,929merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
242 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published 20 hours ago

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aa4c591d-16c2-4a09-8b93-dc490537359c Only a few years back I got Madeira vine in my yard from some of my father-in-law’s pots that came here when he moved into aged care. It’s taken me a while, but over the past 2 to 3 years, I’ve been using it to my garden’s benefit, as it is a fast provider of shade in the warmer growing months.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicorysweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket