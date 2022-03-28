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VAXXED MAN HAS AUTO IMMUNE EFFECTS AND HAS A STROKE WHILE DRIVING AND CRASHES BADLY! = THE GOF COVID 19 JABS ARE THE BIO-WEAPONS
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283 views • March 28, 2022
THE WHOLE WORLD IS A STAGE FULL OF REALLY BAD ACTORS! - TIME FOR A CLEAN UP!!!!!!!! -https://www.brighteon.com/4621b75e-624f-448e-89c6-47d8d022e3d7
21 YEAR OLD WATER POLO PLAYER DIES AFTER THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/d6799e4e-e86e-4048-9c3a-9c447bcde149
UKRAINE WAR CRIMES - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xbGXDxUoOchr/
DEEP THOUGHTS BY REVERAND CHRISTINE - https://www.brighteon.com/49266be0-44f3-4701-96ab-c086ed247f9c
EUGENICS AND YOU ARE THE CARBON THEY WANT TO REDUCE! - KNOW YOUR ENEMY - https://www.brighteon.com/807940e9-c1e0-4ac6-9436-59147f603c3a
MORE VACCINE DEATH AND BIO-DESTRUCTION - https://www.brighteon.com/05fb5bc4-0e5a-4a3d-a9c9-7bcb6a121068
21 YEAR OLD WHO TOOK THE JAB NOW HAS 11 KNOWN AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASES - https://www.brighteon.com/cb44681e-6c46-4981-9df0-1db739f65bff
21 YEAR OLD WATER POLO PLAYER DIES AFTER THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/d6799e4e-e86e-4048-9c3a-9c447bcde149
UKRAINE WAR CRIMES - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xbGXDxUoOchr/
DEEP THOUGHTS BY REVERAND CHRISTINE - https://www.brighteon.com/49266be0-44f3-4701-96ab-c086ed247f9c
EUGENICS AND YOU ARE THE CARBON THEY WANT TO REDUCE! - KNOW YOUR ENEMY - https://www.brighteon.com/807940e9-c1e0-4ac6-9436-59147f603c3a
MORE VACCINE DEATH AND BIO-DESTRUCTION - https://www.brighteon.com/05fb5bc4-0e5a-4a3d-a9c9-7bcb6a121068
21 YEAR OLD WHO TOOK THE JAB NOW HAS 11 KNOWN AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASES - https://www.brighteon.com/cb44681e-6c46-4981-9df0-1db739f65bff
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