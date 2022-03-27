21 year old woman injured by PFIZER VAXX now has 11 AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

Marah Johnson:

I'm looking for those of you who might have similar symptoms to my daughter. Pfizer vax second dose March she was sick following dose for several days with an extremely high fever. Then all hell started breaking loose bit by bit. When it began, she had pain in her wrist, numb fingers and palm on her right side. Then it moved to right leg. Then a day later she could barely move her joints and lost most of her strength and small motor skills. Another day passes and now her left side is showing the same symptoms. This has lasted for a few weeks. Add to that. Fevers... nausea.... Stomach ache , head aches....swollen knees... her right leg is visibly more swollen than the left with loss of muscle tone.....Many MRI's a CT scan, spinal tap and 46 labs tests later. They ruled out stroke, and MS. However now she's tested positive for 11 autoimmune diseases. My daughter was spunky, happy healthy 21 year old pre med college student now her world has been turned upside down. Photos added to put a face to the story. update to add We are hoping that just because she tested positive for 11 autoimmune diseases... she may not actually have all of them. We are still in the process of seeing specialists to fine tune her issues. Lupus was the strongest positive test. As well as scleroderma and Sjogrens She wants to go to med school sooo bad but if her health doesn't improve. It may not be possble.

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/657



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