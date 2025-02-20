BrightLearn - Empowering Preparedness, an interview with Thom Rigsby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video covers an insightful conversation between Decentralize TV hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, and Thom Rigsby of American Contingency, highlighting the importance of personal and community preparedness, the fragility of centralized systems, and the practical steps one can take to ensure safety and self-sufficiency in times of crisis, all while emphasizing the value of building a support network.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.