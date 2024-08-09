LOCAL preparedness networking: An interview with Thom Rigsby with American Contingency

To learn more, visit: https://www.americancontingency.com/





- Food preparedness and contingency planning with expert Tom Rigsby. (0:23)

- Contingency planning for financial emergencies and prioritizing resources. (6:21)

- Preparedness for unexpected events, including natural disasters and infrastructure failures. (11:07)

- Hurricane Katrina aftermath and personal responsibility for preparedness. (16:53)

- Decentralized living and community support during emergencies. (23:08)

- Backup plans for communication during emergencies. (30:00)

- Prepping and self-sufficiency, with a focus on 12 categories and a membership platform with checklists, courses, and local chap (36:09)

- Membership tiers and local connections in a community network. (40:46)

- Egg burping skills and prepping for emergencies. (44:47)





