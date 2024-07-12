✈️💥Aerobatics Before Crash of Polish Air Force M-346 Trainer Jet

Polish Air Force M-346 trainer jet used by aerobatic team that crashed. Pilot died. I read that he was also supposedly a F16 Ukrainian pilots trainer.

The horrific crash video airport view, earlier with info: today: https://www.brighteon.com/58ecc6df-a641-4de8-af02-ff7d4c0edc3e

💥 At the Gdynia airport in Poland, a training aircraft of the Polish Air Force M-346 Master crashed, as reported by a representative of the Polish Armed Forces command. It was an aerobatic team plane. The Polish Armed Forces have confirmed that Maj. Robert “Killer” Jeł lost his life in the crash.

Image thumbnail from, Twitter X, Django Bruinink

Full article about this: https://theaviationist.com/2024/07/12/polish-air-force-m-346-demo-aircraft-crashes-in-gdynia/







