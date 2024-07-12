✈️💥 Crash at the Gdynia Airport in Poland, a training aircraft of the Polish Air Force M-346 Master crashed

💥 At the Gdynia airport in Poland, a training aircraft of the Polish Air Force M-346 Master crashed, as reported by a representative of the Polish Armed Forces command. It was an aerobatic team plane. The Polish Armed Forces have confirmed that Maj. Robert “Killer” Jeł lost his life in the crash.

Full article about this: https://theaviationist.com/2024/07/12/polish-air-force-m-346-demo-aircraft-crashes-in-gdynia/

adding:

Also, another aircraft down today...

An airplane, presumably a Sukhoi Superjet 100NEW-95 crashed near Kolomna, Moscow region, after taking off on a test flight from Zhukovsky Airport. The plane that crashed in the Moscow region fell into a forest and exploded; according to preliminary information, the crew perished, emergency services reported.

More details: ✈️💥 The main details about the crash of the Superjet in the Moscow region

➡️An aircraft operated by "Gazprom Avia" crashed around 3 PM Moscow time near the village of Apraksino, not far from Kolomna.

➡️The plane was flying after repairs from the factory and was headed to Vnukovo Airport.

➡️There were no passengers on board. According to preliminary information, three crew members died. There are no casualties among the population.

➡️A criminal case has been initiated under the article on violation of aviation safety rules.

➡️The aircraft was not entirely domestically produced Sukhoi Superjet 100NEW-95, emphasized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

➡️The aircraft has been in operation since 2014, according to United Aircraft Corporation.

➡️The investigation into the crash will be conducted by the Interstate Aviation Committee with the involvement of Rosaviation specialists.





