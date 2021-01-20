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PSEC - 2021 - deviantART Furries Raid Washington DC [hd 720p]
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17 views • January 20, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - deviantART Furries Raid Washington DC" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton crack jokes about January 6th. Too soon? Too bad, snowflake.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: misc
Hashtags: #storm #election #raid
Metatags Space Separated: storm election raid
Metatags Comma Separated: storm, election, raid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dfmqjQa6FO7r/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1194677219424272384?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---deviantART-Furries-Raid-Washington-DC--hd-720p-:c?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/psec-2021-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-hd-720p_tIqjo7hKq5Nc93E.html
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcvff9-psec-2021-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/7krRglP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a995b0e7-9087-423a-9b87-7396708d97f5
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-1194690049296891904?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-Cosplay-Furries-Raid-DC-866598092
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: misc
Hashtags: #storm #election #raid
Metatags Space Separated: storm election raid
Metatags Comma Separated: storm, election, raid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dfmqjQa6FO7r/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1194677219424272384?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---deviantART-Furries-Raid-Washington-DC--hd-720p-:c?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/psec-2021-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-hd-720p_tIqjo7hKq5Nc93E.html
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcvff9-psec-2021-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/7krRglP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a995b0e7-9087-423a-9b87-7396708d97f5
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-deviantart-furries-raid-washington-dc-1194690049296891904?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-Cosplay-Furries-Raid-DC-866598092
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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