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Whitney Webb: Bioterror War Games, DARPA, Technocracy & COVID-1984
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101 views • May 09, 2020
Hard-hitting investigative journalist Whitney Webb discusses the numerous bioterror war game simulations that took place prior to Covid-19 being declared a pandemic. She describes the work of DARPA and how numerous science fiction-like technologies are being deployed such as DNA-altering vaccines and brain-machine interfaces for soldiers. She discusses the artificial intelligence and technocracy being promoted as a solution to Covid-19 and gives her thoughts on the US-China "New Cold War" narrative and how it may not be what it seems.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
**Our censored interview with Dr. Francis Boyle on the Wuhan coronavirus being an offensive biological warfare weapon: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7ed075-059e-4879-8d52-0a2d9638117d
Show Notes
Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA’s Darkest Agenda https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/coronavirus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda
A Killer Enterprise: How One of Big Pharma’s Most Corrupt Companies Plans to Corner the Covid-19 Cure Market https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/killer-enterprise-how-big-pharmas-most-corrupt-companies-plans-corner-covid-19-cure-market
Techno-Tyranny: How The US National Security State Is Using Coronavirus To Fulfill An Orwellian Vision https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/techno-tyranny-how-us-national-security-state-using-coronavirus-fulfill-orwellian-vision
All Roads Lead to Dark Winter https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/all-roads-lead-dark-winter
Foundations of Holocaust: American eugenics and the Nazi connection https://www.jpost.com/Blogs/The-Jewish-Problem---From-anti-Judaism-to-anti-Semitism/Foundations-of-Holocaust-American-eugenics-and-the-Nazi-connection-364998
Websites
https://unlimitedhangout.com
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://www.twitter.com/_whitneywebb
About Whitney Webb
Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for The Last American Vagabond and hosts an independent podcast called Unlimited Hangout. You can support her work directly on Patreon.
Whitney has made numerous radio, television and video appearances, appearing on left-leaning programs like The Real News Network, Media Roots and The Zero Hour as well as right-leaning programs like The Tom Woods Show and The QTR podcast. Her work aims to highlight under-reported issues and find common ground between people of different political persuasions regarding corruption, government overreach, the lack of accountability for militaries and intelligence agencies and the military-industrial complex.
She is currently writing a book on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal based on her viral investigative series and has contributed to a soon-to-be available book on the Coronavirus Epidemic authored by former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney. Whitney lives in Chile with her 2 year old daughter and her dogs, Worf and Sisko.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
**Our censored interview with Dr. Francis Boyle on the Wuhan coronavirus being an offensive biological warfare weapon: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7ed075-059e-4879-8d52-0a2d9638117d
Show Notes
Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA’s Darkest Agenda https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/coronavirus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda
A Killer Enterprise: How One of Big Pharma’s Most Corrupt Companies Plans to Corner the Covid-19 Cure Market https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/killer-enterprise-how-big-pharmas-most-corrupt-companies-plans-corner-covid-19-cure-market
Techno-Tyranny: How The US National Security State Is Using Coronavirus To Fulfill An Orwellian Vision https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/techno-tyranny-how-us-national-security-state-using-coronavirus-fulfill-orwellian-vision
All Roads Lead to Dark Winter https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/all-roads-lead-dark-winter
Foundations of Holocaust: American eugenics and the Nazi connection https://www.jpost.com/Blogs/The-Jewish-Problem---From-anti-Judaism-to-anti-Semitism/Foundations-of-Holocaust-American-eugenics-and-the-Nazi-connection-364998
Websites
https://unlimitedhangout.com
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://www.twitter.com/_whitneywebb
About Whitney Webb
Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for The Last American Vagabond and hosts an independent podcast called Unlimited Hangout. You can support her work directly on Patreon.
Whitney has made numerous radio, television and video appearances, appearing on left-leaning programs like The Real News Network, Media Roots and The Zero Hour as well as right-leaning programs like The Tom Woods Show and The QTR podcast. Her work aims to highlight under-reported issues and find common ground between people of different political persuasions regarding corruption, government overreach, the lack of accountability for militaries and intelligence agencies and the military-industrial complex.
She is currently writing a book on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal based on her viral investigative series and has contributed to a soon-to-be available book on the Coronavirus Epidemic authored by former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney. Whitney lives in Chile with her 2 year old daughter and her dogs, Worf and Sisko.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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