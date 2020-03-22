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Francis Boyle: Wuhan Coronavirus is an Offensive Biological Warfare Weapon
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956 views • March 22, 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China and the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory (BSL-4) from which he believes the infectious disease escaped. He believes the virus is potentially lethal and an offensive biological warfare weapon or dual-use biowarfare weapons agent genetically modified with gain of function properties, which is why the Chinese government originally tried to cover it up and is now taking drastic measures to contain it. The Wuhan BSL-4 lab is also a specially designated World Health Organization (WHO) research lab and Dr. Boyle contends that the WHO knows full well what is occurring.
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Show Notes
Interview with Francis Boyle on Biowarfare: U.S. Germ Warfare Program a "Criminal Enterprise" https://worldbeyondwar.org/boyle-charges-u-s-germ-warfare-program-is-criminal-enterprise
Anthrax War (documentary): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PquqlX8wnT0
Weaponizing Biotech – China’s War for Biological Dominance https://greatgameindia.com/weaponizing-biotech-chinas-war-for-biological-dominance
China Wants Wuhan Activists to Stay Out of Its War on Pollution https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2020-china-wuhan-pollution
2019: Gates Foundation, Others, Simulate, Outbreak of Novel Coronavirus http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
2017: Inside Chinese lab poised to study world's most dangerous pathogens https://www.nature.com/news/inside-the-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-most-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487
2015: Lab-Made Coronavirus Triggers Debate https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/lab-made-coronavirus-triggers-debate-34502
Website
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle
Books
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/#publications
About Francis Boyle
Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He practiced tax and international tax with Bingham, Dana & Gould.
Professor Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milosević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation, as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, he served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations.
Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the Advisory Board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Interview with Francis Boyle on Biowarfare: U.S. Germ Warfare Program a "Criminal Enterprise" https://worldbeyondwar.org/boyle-charges-u-s-germ-warfare-program-is-criminal-enterprise
Anthrax War (documentary): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PquqlX8wnT0
Weaponizing Biotech – China’s War for Biological Dominance https://greatgameindia.com/weaponizing-biotech-chinas-war-for-biological-dominance
China Wants Wuhan Activists to Stay Out of Its War on Pollution https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2020-china-wuhan-pollution
2019: Gates Foundation, Others, Simulate, Outbreak of Novel Coronavirus http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
2017: Inside Chinese lab poised to study world's most dangerous pathogens https://www.nature.com/news/inside-the-chinese-lab-poised-to-study-world-s-most-dangerous-pathogens-1.21487
2015: Lab-Made Coronavirus Triggers Debate https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/lab-made-coronavirus-triggers-debate-34502
Website
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle
Books
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/#publications
About Francis Boyle
Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He practiced tax and international tax with Bingham, Dana & Gould.
Professor Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milosević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation, as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, he served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations.
Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the Advisory Board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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