Midnight Ride Anunnaki- The Dying Gods and the Giants of Old

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.nystv.org
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Ancient Near East in Biblical, Mythological, and Archeological information has become more relevant in the last few years than in decades before. Supernatural and physical encounters with UFOs, Aliens, and Demons have reportedly increased with makes understanding the world we live in and its relation to our Genesis of utmost importance.
Topic 1 (Angels Bound in the Euphrates- Return of the Anunnaki)
On my Brighteon Page -Ezek34
https://www.brighteon.com/c0dc2038-8bf5-4ee0-b71e-4e5bb7c1c788
Topic 2 (Giants of Baalbek - Lands of the Ancient Watchers and Nephilim)
On my Brighteon Page-Ezek34
https://www.brighteon.com/ac32c65f-0edc-47ab-867d-7f601dffaffc
Topic 3 (Nephilim Wars- Baal vs. Lucifer)
On my BitChute Page-Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5yr30UQmHlt2/
Topic 4 (Resurrection of the Old Gods)
On my BitChute Page-Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7bF10iI7cvSM/
Topics discussed: Ancient Aliens, Anunnaki, Mesopotamian history, nephilim, gods of old, Baal, Lucifer, and many other interesting topics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.