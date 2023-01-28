Create New Account
Midnight Ride Anunnaki- The Dying Gods and the Giants of Old
Ezekiel34
Ancient Near East in Biblical, Mythological, and Archeological information has become more relevant in the last few years than in decades before. Supernatural and physical encounters with UFOs, Aliens, and Demons have reportedly increased with makes understanding the world we live in and its relation to our Genesis of utmost importance.

Topic 1 (Angels Bound in the Euphrates- Return of the Anunnaki)

Topic 2 (Giants of Baalbek - Lands of the Ancient Watchers and Nephilim)
Topic 3 (Nephilim Wars- Baal vs. Lucifer)
Topic 4 (Resurrection of the Old Gods)

Topics discussed: Ancient Aliens, Anunnaki, Mesopotamian history, nephilim, gods of old, Baal, Lucifer, and many other interesting topics.



