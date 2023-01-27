Giants of Baalbek - Lands of the Ancient Watchers and Nephilim__THE MIDNIGHT RIDE





Published Jan 26th, 2023

On the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico_In ancient, Biblical, texts Giants terrorized mankind. There were areas never defeated by Joshua and his elite force of giant slayers. Ride with us tonight on our quest to decode the ancient past and uncover the many covered truths of our world on the Midnight Ride.

