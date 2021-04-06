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Harry Dent Warns Massive Economic Crash Coming in June 2021
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314 views • April 06, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall presents the latest information from financial advisor Harry Dent, who is insisting that Coronavirus is the catalyst for a coming massive financial collapse.
Will the West respond by leading us into war with Russia?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/4864219b-67ac-4515-a264-3ea214b56219
Will the West respond by leading us into war with Russia?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/4864219b-67ac-4515-a264-3ea214b56219
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