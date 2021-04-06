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Russia Tests Radioactive Tsunami Torpedoes For War
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293 views • April 06, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news that Russia is developing several new technology weapons meant to cause massive destruction in response to NATO’s continued aggression on the Russian border in Ukraine and Crimea.
We expose the fake 60 Minutes hit on Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida, and then, have we seen a return of Mad Cow disease?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
Watch part 1 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/a9030e0e-f1b1-4d0c-ac56-dd297b6d1097
We expose the fake 60 Minutes hit on Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida, and then, have we seen a return of Mad Cow disease?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/06/21)
Watch part 1 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/a9030e0e-f1b1-4d0c-ac56-dd297b6d1097
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