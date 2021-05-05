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GENOCIDE!!! Terral Writes To CIS.org-Fox News, Mike Adam's Bioweapon Financial Fallout, CDC Deceiving Public, Tyranny in Canada, and More: May 05, 2021
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861 views • May 05, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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URGENT!!! Robert Law, Andrew Arthur: The Harris-Biden 'Catch-and-Bus' Program Transporting GENOCIDE of The People
Greetings to Robert Law and Andrew Arthur (Mark Kirkorian, etc.):
Your recent articles came across my desk today and my hope is that you will allow some brief comments:
Robert: https://cis.org/Law/Biden-Politicizes-Refugee-Ceiling
Andrew: https://cis.org/Arthur/Texas-Democrat-Disputes-Bidens-Contention-Border-Under-Control
Practically every word coming from the CIS.org think tank is little more than Open Border Lobby Opinion-molding Propaganda with no basis in reality whatsoever.
https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
Mark Kirkorian seems to be the only think-tanker at CIS.org aware of the fact that the Harris-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program has been transporting tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from 140+ nations to cities across the United States from sea to shining sea since January 21, 2021.
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Situation Update, May 4th, 2021 - Beware the financial FALLOUT from the vaccine bioweapons death wave
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/3f518766-24a9-4cc1-b929-1b87dff9b9bd
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-04-genocide-continues-through-vaccines-cdc-scrambles.html
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INVESTIGATION: Canadian government PAYING private companies to imprison new workers in Covid quarantine camps against their will
Brenda: I caught it here yesterday...
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-05-03-canadian-government-paying-private-companies-imprison-workers-covid.html and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZeBf4z0pks - Corey A Hagopian tells his story with Trew Tube 1hr 8min
I've often wondered about the many work Camps of Fort McMurray over the years, if they would ever be used for "other accommodations". Which they have, like the Forest Fires from 5yrs ago in 2016. ( just for interest sake: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/a-look-back-5-years-after-the-fort-mcmurray-wildfire-1.5411861 ) Then to the day, 4yrs ago, the floods of 2020 and Covid hit, and now, being used as a quarantine camp.
Other news and possibly noteworthy items around Fort McMurray Alberta for your files:
https://www.oilsandsmagazine.com/projects/camps-aerodomes - (isolation included)
https://www.anchoragepress.com/news/trump-approves-alberta-alaska-rail-line-project-line-would-move-oil-other-resources/article_faef1856-025d-11eb-bfdf-cbc6a2981c59.html
https://a2arail.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Press-Release_A2A_09.29.2020_Presidential-Permit.pdf
--
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
URGENT!!! Robert Law, Andrew Arthur: The Harris-Biden 'Catch-and-Bus' Program Transporting GENOCIDE of The People
Greetings to Robert Law and Andrew Arthur (Mark Kirkorian, etc.):
Your recent articles came across my desk today and my hope is that you will allow some brief comments:
Robert: https://cis.org/Law/Biden-Politicizes-Refugee-Ceiling
Andrew: https://cis.org/Arthur/Texas-Democrat-Disputes-Bidens-Contention-Border-Under-Control
Practically every word coming from the CIS.org think tank is little more than Open Border Lobby Opinion-molding Propaganda with no basis in reality whatsoever.
https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
Mark Kirkorian seems to be the only think-tanker at CIS.org aware of the fact that the Harris-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program has been transporting tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from 140+ nations to cities across the United States from sea to shining sea since January 21, 2021.
--
Situation Update, May 4th, 2021 - Beware the financial FALLOUT from the vaccine bioweapons death wave
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/3f518766-24a9-4cc1-b929-1b87dff9b9bd
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-04-genocide-continues-through-vaccines-cdc-scrambles.html
--
INVESTIGATION: Canadian government PAYING private companies to imprison new workers in Covid quarantine camps against their will
Brenda: I caught it here yesterday...
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-05-03-canadian-government-paying-private-companies-imprison-workers-covid.html and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZeBf4z0pks - Corey A Hagopian tells his story with Trew Tube 1hr 8min
I've often wondered about the many work Camps of Fort McMurray over the years, if they would ever be used for "other accommodations". Which they have, like the Forest Fires from 5yrs ago in 2016. ( just for interest sake: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/a-look-back-5-years-after-the-fort-mcmurray-wildfire-1.5411861 ) Then to the day, 4yrs ago, the floods of 2020 and Covid hit, and now, being used as a quarantine camp.
Other news and possibly noteworthy items around Fort McMurray Alberta for your files:
https://www.oilsandsmagazine.com/projects/camps-aerodomes - (isolation included)
https://www.anchoragepress.com/news/trump-approves-alberta-alaska-rail-line-project-line-would-move-oil-other-resources/article_faef1856-025d-11eb-bfdf-cbc6a2981c59.html
https://a2arail.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Press-Release_A2A_09.29.2020_Presidential-Permit.pdf
--
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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