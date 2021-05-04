Situation Update, May 4th, 2021 - Beware the financial FALLOUT from the vaccine bioweapons death wave

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It’s not just the elderly entitlement recipients who will be killed off, either: The hyperinflammatory reaction wave of the covid vaccine will almost certainly kill middle-aged and young individuals, much like what happened in the second year of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Those with more active immune systems are the very people who are more prone to suffering hyperinflammatory reactions upon exposure to wild-type pathogens, especially when their own immune systems have been “pathogenically primed” by the vaccine to cause a fatal overreaction.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-04-beware-the-financial-fallout-from-the-vaccine-bioweapons-death-wave.html
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