Know Your Enemy [intro]

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In this intro, Mark Fairley from the Fuel Project explores the New World Order and it's history through the biblical perspective. It is a must watch the 10hr. video for any independent researchers out there...
Know Your Enemy the 10hr + version:
https://www.brighteon.com/896bd608-5c83-48fe-9d6f-62d6c2b8e2ef