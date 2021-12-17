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Know Your Enemy [10hr.]
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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1474 views • December 17, 2021

Mark Fairley from the Fuel Project explores the New World Order and it's history through the biblical perspective. Mark Fairley is a Scottish Christian apologist and author of the Fuel Project with a series of pictures, videos and audio programs to teach Christian and for those that are seeing ideas to the masses. This series is a walk-through history that follows the threads, exposes the idolatry, the symbolism and the perverted thought-processes that originated in Babylon. We discover its influence in all false religions including Catholicism and Islam, astrology, astronomy, freemasonry, world-famous landmarks, the theory of evolution, philosophy, the United Nations, the European Union and much, much more. We discover that ever since God scattered the Babylonians back in Genesis 11, it has been Satan's intention to reverse the process and bring the whole world back together again under a single world system, ruled by the Antichrist. Above all we learn how to recognize our enemy so that we will not be deceived and instead live with faith, hope, love and courage in the face of Babylon’s demonic schemes.

*The Invention of the Jewish People: 

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd

* The Bible Hidden Meaning: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/11986dd5-31ae-446e-aaac-d0fc494ce37d


* 9 Bible Proofs of The Serpent Seed Doctrine. || The Definition Of Genesis: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d56f2450-14fc-4044-9d54-d3b73bde0e6f

* The Takedown of Organized [Religion] from A2Z: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/67db2052-ddfc-46f3-b1f1-f4178999a44a

*Suns [Sons] of God: Origins of Jesus, Buddha & Krishna. https://rumble.com/v23rze8-suns-sons-of-god-origins-of-jesus-buddha-and-krishna..html
*Alchemist: The Alchemist Religion Of Science  https://www.brighteon.com/416ec778-8bb4-44c1-8d24-38c9ebf29e94

Keywords
politicsliesbiblegodchristsatanmindcommunismchurchreligionmoneybabyloncontrolgovernmentjesuitzionistbeastorganizationtyrannytestamentsymbolshiddenpaganismnimrodislam evil
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy