BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Jennifer Daniels - God Made Mistakes, But the Docs Are Here to Fix them ... HUH? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (08.24.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
901 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • March 02, 2021

Show highlights:-Dr. Daniels is 63, but looks 16; what is her secret for fabulous skin?

-When did Dr. Daniels realize that what is taught in medical school is all wrong

-What Dr. Daniels was taught about vaccines in school

-Does Dr. Daniels think we will see a mandatory COVID vaccine? She shares what President Trump said about it and it’s GREAT news; you can’t mandate a vaccine for a disease that has a cure

-Dr. Daniels still insists that this virus does not exist

-We’re trained now to believe everything we are taught; we need to go back to questioning everything like we did in past generations

-The importance of upgrading our data set

-The Elite want the right to exterminate you at will

-Does ginger cause wrinkles?

-How flaxseeds can be used to retain moisture in the body

-Dr. Daniels on the air how she takes turpentine with sugar; do not do this until you study the protocol on Dr. Daniels website; she experiences more comfort and flexibility in her body than she did in her 20s

-How to learn how to deliver your baby at home

-The big problem with blood tests

-The healing benefits of eating cow brains

-What is causing the high Parkinson’s diagnosis’?

-Why Dr. Daniels doesn’t eat a lot of fish

-A listener has a little white ball inside their lower lip; what could be the cause?

-The problem with Plavix; is there a natural blood thinner?

-Taking a look at your strategy for living; it it possible to thrive under any political regime

-The idea of “autoimmune” issues is nonsense

-Why would an ear keep filling up with fluid?


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

If you wish to support CuresWanted - Buy Me A Coffee

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

Home Delivery - https://www.brighteon.com/1d8958d9-3466-41cc-874a-7418554a6045 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-god-made-mistakes-but-the-docs-are-here-to-fix-them-huh-august-24-2020/ 

Keywords
vaccineblood sugarpoliticiancataractsshilajitparkinsonsone radio networkdr jennifer danielscovidturpentinejennifer danielsvitality capsulescaster oilcandida cleanerpatrick timponehome healers coursefennel seeds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy