Dr Jennifer Daniels - God Made Mistakes, But the Docs Are Here to Fix them ... HUH? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (08.24.20)

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Show highlights:-Dr. Daniels is 63, but looks 16; what is her secret for fabulous skin?
-When did Dr. Daniels realize that what is taught in medical school is all wrong
-What Dr. Daniels was taught about vaccines in school
-Does Dr. Daniels think we will see a mandatory COVID vaccine? She shares what President Trump said about it and it’s GREAT news; you can’t mandate a vaccine for a disease that has a cure
-Dr. Daniels still insists that this virus does not exist
-We’re trained now to believe everything we are taught; we need to go back to questioning everything like we did in past generations
-The importance of upgrading our data set
-The Elite want the right to exterminate you at will
-Does ginger cause wrinkles?
-How flaxseeds can be used to retain moisture in the body
-Dr. Daniels on the air how she takes turpentine with sugar; do not do this until you study the protocol on Dr. Daniels website; she experiences more comfort and flexibility in her body than she did in her 20s
-How to learn how to deliver your baby at home
-The big problem with blood tests
-The healing benefits of eating cow brains
-What is causing the high Parkinson’s diagnosis’?
-Why Dr. Daniels doesn’t eat a lot of fish
-A listener has a little white ball inside their lower lip; what could be the cause?
-The problem with Plavix; is there a natural blood thinner?
-Taking a look at your strategy for living; it it possible to thrive under any political regime
-The idea of “autoimmune” issues is nonsense
-Why would an ear keep filling up with fluid?
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Home Delivery - https://www.brighteon.com/1d8958d9-3466-41cc-874a-7418554a6045
https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-god-made-mistakes-but-the-docs-are-here-to-fix-them-huh-august-24-2020/