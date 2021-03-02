Dr Jennifer Daniels - God Made Mistakes, But the Docs Are Here to Fix them ... HUH? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (08.24.20)

Show highlights:-Dr. Daniels is 63, but looks 16; what is her secret for fabulous skin?

-When did Dr. Daniels realize that what is taught in medical school is all wrong

-What Dr. Daniels was taught about vaccines in school

-Does Dr. Daniels think we will see a mandatory COVID vaccine? She shares what President Trump said about it and it’s GREAT news; you can’t mandate a vaccine for a disease that has a cure

-Dr. Daniels still insists that this virus does not exist

-We’re trained now to believe everything we are taught; we need to go back to questioning everything like we did in past generations

-The importance of upgrading our data set

-The Elite want the right to exterminate you at will

-Does ginger cause wrinkles?

-How flaxseeds can be used to retain moisture in the body

-Dr. Daniels on the air how she takes turpentine with sugar; do not do this until you study the protocol on Dr. Daniels website; she experiences more comfort and flexibility in her body than she did in her 20s

-How to learn how to deliver your baby at home

-The big problem with blood tests

-The healing benefits of eating cow brains

-What is causing the high Parkinson’s diagnosis’?

-Why Dr. Daniels doesn’t eat a lot of fish

-A listener has a little white ball inside their lower lip; what could be the cause?

-The problem with Plavix; is there a natural blood thinner?

-Taking a look at your strategy for living; it it possible to thrive under any political regime

-The idea of “autoimmune” issues is nonsense

-Why would an ear keep filling up with fluid?





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REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Home Delivery - https://www.brighteon.com/1d8958d9-3466-41cc-874a-7418554a6045

https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-god-made-mistakes-but-the-docs-are-here-to-fix-them-huh-august-24-2020/