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'Vaxxed II The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
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57 views • May 03, 2021
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia. If that sounds quite insane — it is.
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed. See more about the upcoming film her: http://vaxxed2.com
Producers:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producer
Dawna Shuman ... associate producer
Polly Tommey ... executive producer
Tobias Tommey ... producer
Director: Brian Burrowes
Cast
Del Matthew Bigtree
Brian Hooker
Suzanne Humphries
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Polly Tommey
Andrew Wakefield
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
13 apr 2016 https://www.infowars.com/robert-de-niro-on-vaxxed-the-movie-is-something-that-people-should-see/
23 aug 2016 https://www.infowars.com/the-film-vaxxed-could-be-outlawed-in-california-if-this-bill-passes/
09 aug 2017 https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
https://www.infowars.com/?s=Vaxxed%20%20The%20People%20Truth
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Oct 28, 2019 https://banned.video/watch?id=5db764e39f9b6800147bc71a (42:59 min
Aug 10, 2017 https://www.deviantart.com/generaltate/journal/BREAKING-INTERVIEW-WITH-VAXXED-PRODUCER-WHO-WAS-697917121
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed. See more about the upcoming film her: http://vaxxed2.com
Producers:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producer
Dawna Shuman ... associate producer
Polly Tommey ... executive producer
Tobias Tommey ... producer
Director: Brian Burrowes
Cast
Del Matthew Bigtree
Brian Hooker
Suzanne Humphries
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Polly Tommey
Andrew Wakefield
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
13 apr 2016 https://www.infowars.com/robert-de-niro-on-vaxxed-the-movie-is-something-that-people-should-see/
23 aug 2016 https://www.infowars.com/the-film-vaxxed-could-be-outlawed-in-california-if-this-bill-passes/
09 aug 2017 https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
https://www.infowars.com/?s=Vaxxed%20%20The%20People%20Truth
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Oct 28, 2019 https://banned.video/watch?id=5db764e39f9b6800147bc71a (42:59 min
Aug 10, 2017 https://www.deviantart.com/generaltate/journal/BREAKING-INTERVIEW-WITH-VAXXED-PRODUCER-WHO-WAS-697917121
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
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