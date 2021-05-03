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'Vaxxed II The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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57 views • May 03, 2021
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia. If that sounds quite insane — it is.
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed. See more about the upcoming film her: http://vaxxed2.com

Producers:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producer
Dawna Shuman ... associate producer
Polly Tommey ... executive producer
Tobias Tommey ... producer
Director: Brian Burrowes

Cast
Del Matthew Bigtree
Brian Hooker
Suzanne Humphries
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Polly Tommey
Andrew Wakefield

#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed

Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/

13 apr 2016 https://www.infowars.com/robert-de-niro-on-vaxxed-the-movie-is-something-that-people-should-see/
23 aug 2016 https://www.infowars.com/the-film-vaxxed-could-be-outlawed-in-california-if-this-bill-passes/
09 aug 2017 https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
https://www.infowars.com/?s=Vaxxed%20%20The%20People%20Truth
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/

Oct 28, 2019 https://banned.video/watch?id=5db764e39f9b6800147bc71a (42:59 min
Aug 10, 2017 https://www.deviantart.com/generaltate/journal/BREAKING-INTERVIEW-WITH-VAXXED-PRODUCER-WHO-WAS-697917121
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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