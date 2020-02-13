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President Trump Recalls His Shadow-Banning Experience On Social Media And YouTube (Starts At Nine Minutes Into The Video If You Wanna Skip The Introductions)
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25 views • February 13, 2020
Uploaded to Brighteon on February 13 2020 --- Flashback from July 11 2019
Also watch this very revealing John Bowne report uploaded the day after: https://www.brighteon.com/54d2e48f-7e35-4680-b845-d7f3e68c5fe4
This is a flashback from the social media summit that President Donald Trump held at The White House describing the strange and inconsistent behaviour of the view counters on Google owned social media and video hosting site. YouTube then decided to cut the livestream short right as the question period started. (Event held on July 11 2019)
Moreover, the video of it was never posted on The White House YouTube channel so here is this one from ABC News instead.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Also watch this very revealing John Bowne report uploaded the day after: https://www.brighteon.com/54d2e48f-7e35-4680-b845-d7f3e68c5fe4
This is a flashback from the social media summit that President Donald Trump held at The White House describing the strange and inconsistent behaviour of the view counters on Google owned social media and video hosting site. YouTube then decided to cut the livestream short right as the question period started. (Event held on July 11 2019)
Moreover, the video of it was never posted on The White House YouTube channel so here is this one from ABC News instead.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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