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Social Media Summit Throwdown
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41 views • February 13, 2020
Special Reports (A John Bowne report)
Published on Jul 12, 2019 --- Re-uploaded on February 13 2020
Reps of the totalitarian leftist media apparently warranted the cameras being shut off when President Trump called for questions at the end of the social media summit. Following the summit. A dust up between Joy Villa and a lamestream reporter who was attempting to school us all on the use of fact checking copy editors after countless retractions and libelous false claims have been made by a leftist media hell bent on silencing the truth. Before the summit, a completely propagandized interview with Washington Post Tech overlord Cat Zakrzewski claiming that censorship of conservatives aka truth seeking websites, media bloggers, journalists, youtube personalities, etc..were merely living in a fantasy land. No one has been censored.... oddly the only part of the summit that CSPAN aired, which is supposed to simply be an objective media feed. Was that interview. The summit itself wasn't posted! In one of the many articles panicking about the meeting of all of these patriotic concerned voices against free speech oppression at least Al Jazeera had the wherewithall to publish the SPLC's battle cry behind the left's complete disregard for free speech in America. Posting Heidi Beirich of the SPLC's quote about the summit which reads "For years we've watched social media serve as a gateway to radicalisation and, far too often, real-life violence. Bringing these groups together is beyond irresponsible; it is essentially conducting a hate summit at the White House." I ask you America when is enough ....enough?
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Published on Jul 12, 2019 --- Re-uploaded on February 13 2020
Reps of the totalitarian leftist media apparently warranted the cameras being shut off when President Trump called for questions at the end of the social media summit. Following the summit. A dust up between Joy Villa and a lamestream reporter who was attempting to school us all on the use of fact checking copy editors after countless retractions and libelous false claims have been made by a leftist media hell bent on silencing the truth. Before the summit, a completely propagandized interview with Washington Post Tech overlord Cat Zakrzewski claiming that censorship of conservatives aka truth seeking websites, media bloggers, journalists, youtube personalities, etc..were merely living in a fantasy land. No one has been censored.... oddly the only part of the summit that CSPAN aired, which is supposed to simply be an objective media feed. Was that interview. The summit itself wasn't posted! In one of the many articles panicking about the meeting of all of these patriotic concerned voices against free speech oppression at least Al Jazeera had the wherewithall to publish the SPLC's battle cry behind the left's complete disregard for free speech in America. Posting Heidi Beirich of the SPLC's quote about the summit which reads "For years we've watched social media serve as a gateway to radicalisation and, far too often, real-life violence. Bringing these groups together is beyond irresponsible; it is essentially conducting a hate summit at the White House." I ask you America when is enough ....enough?
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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