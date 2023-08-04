Create New Account
Ep. 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)
Son of the Republic
Published Friday

The Biden brand etc.


WATCH: Part 1


Tucker On Twitter | 4 August 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1687436522625159168

