Ep. 12: Devon Archer (Part 1)

The Biden brand adds a lot of power when your dad is VP.
Joe was included on (at least) 20 phone calls while Hunter was meeting with foreign officials and peddling influence with the family.
Joe knew Hunter’s business partners were in the room during those calls.
Tucker On Twitter | 2 August 2023
