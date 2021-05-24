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Food Shortage being engineered, Nano Chips for Vaccines available. Sterility and Vaccines.
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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291 views • May 24, 2021
“Food shortage as a weapon of war.” California crops being destroyed due to water diversion. https://sarahwestall.com/engineered-food-shortage-as-a-weapon-of-war/

Blue tooth vax?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/16C276K4N03z/

1 Nanometer chip/ semiconductor announced.
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4206524

Connecticut admits toxic chemical SM102 in the vaccine:
http://medicine.news/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#


Dr. Christiana Northrup:
Covid Vax contagion among women: https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a

Lee Merritt MD. with Alex Newman Explains mRNA vaccine problem: short clip out of longer interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HfyxFEsJaDQo/

New! Lee Merritt :https://rumble.com/vh8swd-lee-merrit-interview.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3

Petition at FDA by CHD to stop vax and remove them from the market. Stop calling them safe and effective!!

Sign it and mention "Unusual patterns" https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sign-petition-chd-fda-take-covid-vaccines-off-market/

Americas Front Line Doctors and American Association of Physicians and Surgeons:
AAPS treatment guide:
https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf

https://aapsonline.org

AFLDs: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/action-alerts/identifying-post-vaccination-complications-their-causes-an-analysis-of-covid-19-patient-data

Dr. Michael Yeadon:
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/former-pfizer-vp-calls-doctors-covid-home-treatment-guide-remarkable-document-would-end-global-fear-based-pandemic-tomorrow

AFLDS: facts on “vaccines”:
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/wp-content/uploads/AFLDS-10-Facts-Experimental-Vaccine-Cole-4-12-21.pdf

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018



REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!

Mike Adams with Dr Lee Merritt MD. https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54

REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!

Magnet research:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c85a496-75cc-4181-9c54-931dda1626d2

Magnetogenics:
https://conductscience.com/maze/magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-for-controlling-mouse-behavior/

Magnetogenics!
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/

REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!

Operations Sea spray Government Crimes against citizens!: https://youtu.be/l4WwMGIXV_8

REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!

PSA Communist propaganda techniques! https://youtu.be/Z3LTrqv3sFE

REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!

Front Line docs file TRO motion!
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/tro

TRO: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf

Press release: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children

REPOST OF PAST SHOWS LINKS!!
Mike Adams with Dr Lee Merritt MD. https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
vaccinesfoodsterility
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