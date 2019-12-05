© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟘𝟜, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (Banned by Tech Fascists)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • December 05, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 04, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGvoAKK6_gA
https://www.minds.com/media/1049273392152498176
https://flote.app/post/e4c14dbe-2234-46d9-a6d9-809fc5e259ca
https://www.brighteon.com/a65f24f8-1131-478e-ac36-d3f89b0b47b9
Trudeau mocks Trump to other world leaders, leading to a verbal beatdown by the president. House Judiciary Committee begins weighing articles of impeachment against President Trump. Pedophile George Nader indicted for making illegal campaign contributions to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clintons vacationed frequently at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. China protests Uighur sanctions bill. North Korea’s leader climbs Mount Paekdu, suggesting big news ahead. ISIS terror plot foiled in Jerusalem. U.S. uses “flying ginsu” missile against terrorists in Syria. Turkey claims owner ship of half of the Eastern Med. Homeland Security wants all travelers, even Americans, to submit to facial scans before leaving or entering U.S. Elizabeth Warren wants to abolish the Electoral College. Planned Parenthood abortion mill may be selling aborted baby body parts. Court case over Louisiana law exposes infanticide by abortionists. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#Trump #Trudeau #Clinton #NorthKorea #Turkey
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-4-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-4-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
NATO, meeting, London, press, conferences, two-faced, impeachment, Republicans, Democrats, pedophile, donations, Zorro Ranch, New Mexico, China, Uighur, Xinjiang, sanctions, bill, North Korea, Mount Paekdu, ISIS, terror, plot, raid, indictment, Jerusalem, missile, flying ginsu, Syria, Turkey, Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus, Libya, Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, facial recognition, Electoral College, Constitution, amendment, Louisiana, Planned Parenthood, law, abortion, infanticide, NWO, 666, 911, UN, UNESCO
YouTube Mirror: http://trnws.net
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 04, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGvoAKK6_gA
https://www.minds.com/media/1049273392152498176
https://flote.app/post/e4c14dbe-2234-46d9-a6d9-809fc5e259ca
https://www.brighteon.com/a65f24f8-1131-478e-ac36-d3f89b0b47b9
Trudeau mocks Trump to other world leaders, leading to a verbal beatdown by the president. House Judiciary Committee begins weighing articles of impeachment against President Trump. Pedophile George Nader indicted for making illegal campaign contributions to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clintons vacationed frequently at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. China protests Uighur sanctions bill. North Korea’s leader climbs Mount Paekdu, suggesting big news ahead. ISIS terror plot foiled in Jerusalem. U.S. uses “flying ginsu” missile against terrorists in Syria. Turkey claims owner ship of half of the Eastern Med. Homeland Security wants all travelers, even Americans, to submit to facial scans before leaving or entering U.S. Elizabeth Warren wants to abolish the Electoral College. Planned Parenthood abortion mill may be selling aborted baby body parts. Court case over Louisiana law exposes infanticide by abortionists. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#Trump #Trudeau #Clinton #NorthKorea #Turkey
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-4-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-4-2019
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-04-trunews-headlines-december-04-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
NATO, meeting, London, press, conferences, two-faced, impeachment, Republicans, Democrats, pedophile, donations, Zorro Ranch, New Mexico, China, Uighur, Xinjiang, sanctions, bill, North Korea, Mount Paekdu, ISIS, terror, plot, raid, indictment, Jerusalem, missile, flying ginsu, Syria, Turkey, Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus, Libya, Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, facial recognition, Electoral College, Constitution, amendment, Louisiana, Planned Parenthood, law, abortion, infanticide, NWO, 666, 911, UN, UNESCO
YouTube Mirror: http://trnws.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.