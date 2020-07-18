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WHY THE LOCKDOWN SHOULD LAST LONGER - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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79 views • July 18, 2020
WHY THE LOCKDOWN SHOULD LAST LONGER - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BELIEVE EVERYTHING THE MEDIA TELLS YOU - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6d1e63af-83b8-41a4-84b8-bd2e95b76511

WHY THE LOCKDOWN SHOULD LAST LONGER - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a638e870-d7f5-40e4-8997-d42b2c5e21a0

HOW TO BE MORE AFRAID! - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0bb70349-faf2-432d-905f-38c8dd3b504a

THE NEW CDC INFECTION FATALITY RATES! - J.P. SEARS (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9d2c86f2-b775-42ea-aaf6-0c0d80216f43

J.P. Sears on Awaken With JP
https://www.awakenwithjp.com

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
fake newshoaxfalse flag eventcoronaviruscovid-19covid19comedy videojp sears
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